On Tuesday October 8, 2019 Gerard J Gravel "Jerry" loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. He will be dearly missed by Joan, his loving wife of 58 years.
Jerry taught in the Movement Science Department at Westfield State University for 30 years. He started the award winning Track and Field/Cross Country programs. While coaching toward individual goals, team goals were also reached both regionally and nationally. As a track coach and a professor, he worked tirelessly for his students and athletes both on and off the field and in the classroom. His students and athletes realized later that he had also been teaching them life lessons.
After his retirement in California in 1999, Gravel was awarded Professor Emeritus status, inducted into Westfield State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004 and received the honor of having the track named after him in 2009 (The Jerry Gravel Track). Jerry never lost enthusiasm for his "track kids" and fund raising for the Westfield State Foundation/toward the Dan Doyle Scholarship Fund. In retirement, Jerry also spent his time surfing and hiking with his wife, traveling throughout the west, and enjoying visits with family on the East and West coasts.
The Jerry Gravel Classic Track Meet on April 11, 2020 will recognize the 50th anniversary of the first cross country/track and field teams. A celebration of his life will follow at Westfield State University.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan, son Mark and his wife Shannon, daughter Heather Pham and her husband Thang, his grandchildren Shane and Meagan Gravel , and Sophia and Ethan Pham, his brother Jim and his wife Beverly Gravel as well a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. His sister Marion and her husband Ron Froment preceded him in death.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019