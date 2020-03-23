|
|
On Friday, March 20, 2020 Gerard P. Lee, loving father grandfather and great grandfather suddenly but peacefully passed away at the age of 100.
Gerard was born on September 30, 1919 in Attleboro. After graduation Jerry served proudly as a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps under FDR. In 1941 he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country during WW II, mostly in the South Pacific. After the War he returned home and began working at Swank Inc. where he remained until retirement.
On July 3rd. 1948 he married the love of his life Julie Faria. They spent 60 blessed years together raising a son James and daughter Lynn. They much enjoyed bowling, golfing and their very favorite, ballroom dancing with friends.
Gerard was a man of great faith. A member of St. Theresa's Parish for over 65 years. He was a volunteer, a member of The Holy Name Society, and The Knights of Columbus. Gerard was a recipient of The Marian Medal, awarded by Bishop Shawn O'Malley. Gerry was a member of the American Legion and the .
Gerry enjoyed all sports but loved the game of golf. He was a member of Norton CC for over 40 years as well as playing in local golf leagues with his buddies well into his 80's. Sadly on December 28th, 2008 he lost his Julie. After her passing Gerry continued to spend the next 12 years loving his family and being so loved. He was so well versed in all current events right up until his passing, probably due to his daily reading of two newspapers. Most recently, surrounded by family and friends he enjoyed a Birthday Celebration of 100 years.! He said it was the Best Day Ever.
Gerard was the son of the late Leopaul Lee and Leah Gingras Lee and predeceased by 9 siblings Wilfred, William, Agnes, Alice, Maryjane, Lorraine, Beatrice, Stella and Lucille.
Sadly you leave behind your loved ones, son James Lee, daughter Lynn Doyle and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Michael Doyle and wife Maura, Meredith DiBattista and husband Jay; and great grandchildren, Ella and Liam Doyle, Will, Ben, Hattie, and Rhett Gerard DiBattista. We will remember you as the kind, gentle soul that you were, always calm, soft spoken and ready to listen. We love you so much and miss you already.
Due to the coronavirus, a public Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Private burial, with military honors, will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2020