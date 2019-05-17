Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Gertrude Ann Capraro

1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO- Gertrude Ann Capraro, 79, a lifelong resident of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Armando Capraro, who passed away on July 11, 2007.

Born in Attleboro on November 9, 1939, she was the caring daughter of the late John F. Ferns Sr. and Gertrude C. (Ortelt) Ferns.

She was raised in Attleboro and graduate from Attleboro High School.

Through the years, Gertrude worked for many places of employment. She spent time working at Babcock Box Co., Bristol County TB Hospital, and Hebron Mill Fabric. Above all, Gertrudes true calling was her favorite job as a homemaker and taking care of her cherished family.

In her spare time, Gertrude enjoyed cooking delicious meals for all to eat and decorating her home for all to see. She liked to go for car rides with her son and she loved to sit down and be in the company of her children for weekend breakfast. Most of all, Gertrudes favorite activity was being in the presence of and making memories with her dear family.

Gertrude will be fondly remembered for her welcoming and caring manner. Her door was always open to anyone who wanted to talk and a pot of coffee was constantly on, ready for all. She lived life to the fullest and the simplest of things would bring joy to her heart; she was the definition of an unmaterialistic woman. She loved the motto, One day at a time, an adage to which she strived to live her life by, as she made sure she enjoyed each and every day.

She is survived by her dedicated sons, David Capraro and his wife Donna of Attleboro, Daniel Capraro of Attleboro, and Armando Mondo Capraro of Attleboro; her grandsons, Jeffrey and Cory Capraro, both of Attleboro; her granddaughter, Amanda Dessert of Attleboro, her great-grandaughter, Arabelle Capraro of Attleboro; and also her dear friends, Elaine Bobola, Lorie Lynch, and Derek Russo, all of Attleboro.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, John F. Ferns Jr. and Raymond J. Ferns.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 2 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gertrudes name may be made to the : , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1360&1360.donation=form1

