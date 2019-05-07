Services Hathaway Funeral Home 1813 Robeson St Fall River , MA 02720 (508) 673-0781 Gilbert C. "Gil" McLaughlin

North Attleboro, MA- Gilbert C. "Gil" McLaughlin, 94, of North Attleboro, passed away on Friday May 3, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Brockton. He was the husband of the late Janice E. (King) McLaughlin. Gilbert was born in Toronto, Canada the son of the late Ethon C. and Hanna R. (Boradbridge) McLaughlin. He served his country as a Merchant Marine. Gil also had several jobs throughout his working career. Survivors are three daughters: Nancy Reidel and her husband Charles of North Attleboro; Linda Donadio and her husband Robert of Franklin and Sharon Higgins of Cumberland; five sons: William McLaughlin of Attleboro; David McLaughlin and his wife Rita of Seekonk; David Munroe and his wife Carol of Acton; Wayne Munroe of Lowell; and Kevin Munroe and his wife Smita of Clinton; several grand and great grandchildren; a sister: Eileen McLaughlin of Martha's Vineyard. He was the father of the late Lois Flint. Calling Hours for Mr. McLaughlin will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7pm with a Prayer Service during the Visitation at 6pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Private Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 22-0498. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main, Attleboro. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 7, 2019