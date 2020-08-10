On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Gilbert (Gil) Rishton Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 83.
Gil was born on December 7, 1936 in Wrentham, Massachusetts to Gilbert Sr. and Anne Rishton. He attended Wrentham High School (Class of 1954) and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He taught middle school science early in his career, later going into the floral and landscaping business. On February 12, 1960, he married Louise Ann Cataldo. They settled in Rhode Island where they raised a daughter, Lisa and two sons, Gilbert Michael and Timothy.
He and Louise owned and operated the Colonial Florist on Bank Street in North Attleboro, Massachusetts for 20 years. Upon selling the business, Gil and Louise moved to Meredith New Hampshire where he co-owned a landscape design and snow removal business. A successful business owner, floral designer and landscaper, Gil also had a passion for boating, fishing and lobstering. Gil and Louise enjoyed many years of island hopping off the coast of Rhode Island, later taking to the fresh water of Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, where they lived for several years before returning to Rhode Island and their dream home on Great Island, Galilee.
Gil was preceded in death by Louise, his wife of 55 years, and his daughter-in-law Emma. He is survived by his three children, Gilbert Michael, Lisa, and Timothy; his daughter-in-law Jo-Anne; his four grandchildren, Timothy James, Katherine, Fiona and Clara; and his brother Michael Rishton and his wife Janet.
A wake will be held at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, MA, on Friday, August 14th at 10 AM followed by burial at Wrentham Center Cemetery at noon, where Gil will be laid to rest alongside Louise.
An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com