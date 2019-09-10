Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Parish
105 Stanley Street
Attleboro Falls, MA
Gladys (Sousa) Valley


1926 - 2019
Gladys (Sousa) Valley Notice
Gladys (Sousa) Valley, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening August 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Gladys was a native of Massachusetts, born July 18, 1926 in Norton. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Sousa. Gladys was a true business lady. In Massachusetts she was a successful marketer of her fruit and vegetable business. Through the years she had gained valuable knowledge from working alongside her brothers in their Norton stand. After her brothers' passing she continued with the family business with corn, tomatoes and specialty bread making. She was associated with the Girl Scouts of America for over 30 years along with being a very talented artist winning numerous ribbons. Gladys moved to Lake Placid 20 years ago. She was the founder and past president of the Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers, a volunteer at Placid Lakes Homeowners Assoc., journalist for the Highlands Co. local papers and past member of the Caladium Assoc. Gladys was an avid attender and a very vocal participant of the Town of Lake Placid meetings. She had a great passion for her community. Gladys is survived by her children, Debra Milstein (Louis), Karen Gibbons (David), Glenn Valley (Alisa) and she was blessed with 2 grandchildren, Alexander and Christopher Valley. She was predeceased by her brothers Henry (Joe) Sousa and Ferdinand (Fred) Sousa, and her two sisters, Mary Sousa and Rose Sousa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service and interment on Saturday, September 14th 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Mark's Parish located on 105 Stanley Street in Attleboro Falls, MA.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
