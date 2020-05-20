NORTH ATTLEBORO – Glenn Alan Meyer, 53, of North Attleboro passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Born October 4, 1966 in Attleboro, he was a son of Irving and Rachel (Chaloux) Meyer of North Attleboro.
Glenn was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a 1984 graduate of North Attleboro High School where he loved playing football.
He worked as a carpenter and builder and was self-employed for over 20 years as well as working for several local contractors.
Glenn loved skiing, particularly at Mt. Cranmore and Killington and was an avid Patriots fan.
He also loved camping with family throughout New England. Anyone who knew Glenn, knew him to be a gentle, kind-hearted man who loved his children with all of his heart.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his former wife, Cynthia (Wilson) Meyer and their four children: Susan, Rachel, Abby and Evan Meyer all of Norton;
Five siblings; Mitchell Meyer and wife Kathy of North Attleboro, Michelle Keene and husband Benton of Attleboro, Greg Meyer of North Attleboro, Jodie Murphy of Falmouth and Keith Meyer and wife Kerri of Lowell; also many nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements will be held privately through Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
Donations in Glenn's name may be made to the American Heart Association, PO BOX 417005, Boston , MA 02241-7055 or at www.heart.org.
To give online condolences to Glenn's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 20, 2020.