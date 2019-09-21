Home

Services
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
Glenn Charles Palmer Sr.


1960 - 2019
Glenn Charles Palmer Sr. Notice
Glenn Charles Palmer Sr., 59, of Burlington, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Antonina (Fears-Dull) Palmer, to whom he was married on May 25, 2019.
Born on August 28, 1960 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of Eileen E. (Yarboro) Palmer-Curran of Attleboro and the late Robert Raymond Palmer.
Raised and educated in Attleboro, Glenn worked for many years as a truck driver and previously was employed for NY Systems in the Olneyville section of Providence, RI. A resident of Texas for the past twelve years, he previously lived in Providence.
A warm and outgoing man, he enjoyed playing the guitar, especially classic rock and rock; riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle; and, in his younger years, playing baseball in little league. More than anything, he loved being with his family, especially his cherished grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and mother, Glenn, he leaves his stepfather, Robert L. Curran, of Attleboro, and his loving children: Trena M. Palmer of Sterling, MA; Glenn C. Palmer Jr., of Attleboro, MA; Tracy L. Palmer of North Attleboro, MA; and Kyle L. Palmer of Burlington, TX. He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren and the dear brother of Robert R. Palmer Jr. of Attleboro, MA. Glenn leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Glenn by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home - the national historic Colonel Obed Robinson Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be privately held at a later date in Newell Burying Ground, South Attleboro, MA.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Glenn's memory to a .
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019
