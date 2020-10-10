NORTON- Glenn P. Miller of North Attleboro, 38, passed away unexpectedly at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital of Attleboro. He was the loving son of Betty (Moore)(Miller) Oyster and her husband Donald Oyster of Maine and the late Glenn R. Miller.
Born in Stoughton he was raised in Norton and was a graduate of Norton High School. Glenn became an EMT and attended the Brockton School of Nursing where he graduated as an R.N. He was employed with the Landmark Medical in Rhode Island as an emergency room nurse until taking a leave of absence in order to provide care for his grandmother. He also would work part- time at Morgan Health Care Center of Johnston, RI.
Glenn spent his summers on Cabbage Island, a family business at Boothbay Harbor, Maine where he enjoyed his many cousins. In recent years he engaged in outdoor activities and hiked many mountains alone and with friends. Glenn was devoted to his family and his many friends. He was known for his kindness and compassion for others whether bringing a smile to their faces or helping them deal with life issues. He was a remarkable father to his sons and loving friend to their mothers. He will be sorely missed by all.
Besides his mother Glenn is survived by his sons, Ian Miller and his mother Crystal Claflin and her son Kowen Claflin, Preston Miller and his mother Krystal "Brenda" Simmons and her son Maddox Viers; brother of Greg Miller and Lisa Carvalho, Jackie Miller and her children, Declan Miller, Emmett Martin, Erin Miller and Scott Grady and their son Aiden Grady, Donald Oyster and Catherine Gallerizzo, Lucy and Jake Ackerman and their children Graham Oyster, Olive and Violet Ackerman, Jessica and Jeff Byron. He is survived by his maternal grandmother Bennie A. Moore and many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring with mask and social distancing required at the Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 605 Washington St (Rte.138) Easton on Sunday, October 11th from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held privately by his family.
A fund has been set up through the Bank of Easton for the benefit for his children and may be made payable to the Glenn P. Miller Memorial Fund c/o Bank of Easton 275 Washington St Easton, MA 02356.
For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com