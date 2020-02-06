|
Glenys Clara (Howe) Fortin, 97, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Fortin who died on May 29, 2012.
Born on June 1, 1922 in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. Howe and the late Clara F. (Malinowski) Howe.
Glenys was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 1939, and worked for many years for the Town of North Attleboro, first as a Clerk in the Water and Sewer Department, then becoming the Office Manager of the Department of Public Works. She excelled in her career at a time when few women worked full time.
A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of St. Mary's and St. Mark's churches in North Attleboro. Glenys was a past member of the Catholic Women's Club and a former member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was an avid reader often receiving stacks of library books and enjoyed sewing, playing Bridge, and performing word search puzzles. Glenys loved animals and held a special place in her heart for her cat. She loved to go dancing with her husband, Arthur, and travelled often with her niece Shirley and her husband, Fern, as well as with her sister-in-law Rita and her husband, Bud. In her final years, she loved to make jokes, dress up (as she always enjoyed), go to lunch and share chocolate (she had an enormous sweet tooth) with her nephew Ken and his wife, Mary.
She leaves her extended family.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Glenys by gathering for a Visitation on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
Graveside services will immediately follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, Attleboro Falls, at which time Glenys will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Glenys to an animal shelter of one's choice.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020