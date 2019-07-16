Services William W. Tripp Funeral Home 1008 Newport Avenue Pawtucket , RI 02861 (401) 722-2140 For more information about Gloria Sasnett Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Park Place Congregational Church 71 Park Place Pawtucket , RI View Map Gloria M. Sasnett

1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Gloria M. Sasnett passed away peacefully on July 10th. She was the daughter of Hazel (MacKenzie) and Edward Pierce. Gloria leaves behind her brother Michael. She was the mother of three children, the late Gene Sasnett and his wife Beth, Wendy Brunelle and her husband Armand and John Sasnett and his husband Ryan Osal.



In addition to her children and sons and daughter in law, Gloria leaves behind three grandchildren, Hazel Willis and her husband Bart, Clint Sasnett and his wife Erin and Aaron Brunelle. She also leaves behind dear cousins, many close nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in life eternal by her beloved husband Eugene, her brother Edward and her sister Dolina.



Gloria believed in living your best life. She believed in being genuine and kind. One of her favorite sayings regarding life was "This is not a dress rehearsal". It was so apparent whenever she had the chance to entertain at home. She was the consummate host. Whether it was a lovingly prepared meal on fine china and crystal or a backyard barbecue, she had an eye for detail and always thought of everything and everyone. She had a way of making you feel special. There was always room for one more guest.



Her entertaining and culinary talents did not go unnoticed by the priests at La Salette shrine where she worked for several years. It was one of her favorite jobs in her life.



She had an innate sense of style. She was a clothes horse. She never left home without looking her best. Part of her daily routine was what she called "putting a face on". Glo loved vintage costume jewelry and always had her nails freshly polished.



She loved to shop and had a knack for finding the best at bargain prices. She was a collector of antiques and bric a brac. She had a hard time passing a yard sale or flea market without stopping. She was patient in that she would go through piles of junk and find the one treasure in the lot. Her shopping expertise was enjoyed by all who knew her. Her gift giving was always thoughtful and from her enormous heart.





Mom loved her church and was an active member. She sang in the choir, gave of her time for flea markets, the thrift shop and at church breakfasts, dinners and cabarets. She was a member of The Park Place Disciples theater group and played Glinda the Good Witch in a production of "The Wizard of Oz." She was also a deaconess of the church.



The Pawtucket Community Players were fortunate enough to engage her as properties mistress for several productions.



Gloria had a hearty and infectious laugh that we will never forget. She had a true sense of compassion. She was someone with whom you could share your greatest victories and the lowest points in your life without judgement. Her thoughts on regret went something like this, "This too shall pass".



When asked about her favorite memories, she would say without hesitation "spending time with my dear family and friends".



Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 am at Park Place Congregational Church, 71 Park Place, Pawtucket, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Park Place Congregational Church. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 16, 2019