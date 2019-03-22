Gordon "Tommy" Cole, 81, of Seekonk, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 19, 2019. He was the loving husband of Myrtle E. (Abrams) Cole. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Gordon H. Cole & Velma L. (Claflin) Cole.



Tommy worked as machinist in the paper products industry for many years until his retirement. He was a bee-keeper and member of the Gold Prospectors Association. A veteran of the Korean War, Tommy proudly served in the U.S. Army



In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: Susan M. Cole of Portsmouth, RI and Gary E. Cole of Seekonk. Cherished grandfather of Lucas Sieben, Alexander Sieben, Nicholas Sieben, & Julee Sieben, all of Portsmouth, RI. He was the brother of Kenneth Claflin of Maine and the late Janice Thompson.



His funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME, 210 Taunton Avenue, East Providence.