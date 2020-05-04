Gordon Edward Salley
Gordon Edward Salley, 89, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Life Care Center of Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne Yvonne (Dalpe) Salley, whom he married on August 25, 1974.
Born on March 23, 1931 in Rehoboth, MA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Salley and the late Laura (Myatt) Salley.
Raised and educated in Attleboro where he lived most of his life, Gordon was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1949. He proudly served the community as a Firefighter with the City of Attleboro Fire Department for thirty years before retiring, and was a longtime member of Faith Alliance Church in Attleboro.
Gordon loved to take walks and ride his bicycle well into his Eighties. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Maine and to Canada. More than anything, he genuinely cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Jeanne, he leaves his loving children: Lizabeth Demers of Port St. Lucie, FL; Lori Seidel of Chester, VA; Karen Morin of Attleboro, MA; and Timothy Salley, currently serving as a Missionary in Singapore; and his wife's children: Karen Cole of Cartersville, GA; Patricia Moniz of West Warwick, RI; and Christopher Lane of Arnold, MD. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren and was looking forward to the birth of his first great-great-grandchild in July. He was the brother of the late Benjamin Salley and the late Lillian Boisclair. Gordon leaves his extended family and many good friends.
Visitation has respectfully been omitted.
A Memorial Service will be held for Gordon at Faith Alliance Church in Attleboro at a later date.
Burial will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gordon to the Memorial Fund at Faith Alliance Church, 833 Pleasant Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 4, 2020.