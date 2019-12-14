|
Newbert, Gordon M., 74, passed away on November 28, 2019 at Roger Williams Hospital while being treated for leukemia. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hickman) Newbert, his step-children Jay Hallahan, Thomas Hallahan and Linda Arsenault and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Maxwell Nickerson and his children, Edward Newbert and Mary Smith. The funeral service will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to: The Michael Flanagan Foundation, a local organization that assists leukemia patients. www.mikesfoundation.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019