Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592

Gordon M. Newbert


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon M. Newbert Notice
Newbert, Gordon M., 74, passed away on November 28, 2019 at Roger Williams Hospital while being treated for leukemia. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hickman) Newbert, his step-children Jay Hallahan, Thomas Hallahan and Linda Arsenault and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Maxwell Nickerson and his children, Edward Newbert and Mary Smith. The funeral service will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to: The Michael Flanagan Foundation, a local organization that assists leukemia patients. www.mikesfoundation.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -