Gordon Paul Ennis of Mansfield, MA passed away on September 4 in Southport, NC surrounded by his loving children, following a short illness. He was 80. He was born in Melrose, MA to Francis and Edith Ennis in 1939. He married Doris Marien in 1962 in Los Vegas, 1963 in Glendale, CA, and 1965 in Vallejo, CA; and they renewed their vows every day for almost 55 years. Together, they enjoyed traveling with family and friends to exotic and exciting locales whether as far away as Turkey or as close as Martha's Vineyard. He joined the navy in 1957, retiring with honors in 1975 as an FTGC E-7, earning a Bachelor's degree along the way. He worked as a Technical Training Specialist for GTE. Upon retiring in 1993, he worked part time at Medfield High School, Kinyon-Campbell Business School, and Bay State School of Technology sharing his knowledge of electronics and computer technology. He was an active member and leader in his local the Masonic Lodge, VFW, and American Legion. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of obscure facts and knew how to tell a story designed to test one's credulity. He was loved for his sense of humor and ability to engage in light-hearted conversations.
Mr. Ennis is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Richard Bandera of Southport, NC; daughter Kathleen Marien of Mansfield, MA ; Grandchildren Devon, and James Giblin of Norton, MA; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Diane Ennis of Berkley, MA; sister-in-law Audrey Howell of Norton, MA; cherished friends Sue and Chris Reynolds, George Jacobs, Elaine Cutler, as well as Joe, Buda, Pigeon, Lynn, and many more dear family members and friends who made his life complete.
Mr. Ennis was laid to rest at Bourne National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019