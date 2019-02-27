|
|
Gordon S. Hill Sr., of Attleboro, formerly Walpole Sr., age 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Louise (Stack) Hill. Loving father to Gordon S. Hill, Jr. and Rachel of Wrentham; the late Carol Kosmeja; Theresa Hill of Foxborough; Janet Hill-Heavey and Brett of Wayland; Lynn Underhill and Jonathan Sr., of Attleborough; Alena Engler and Robert of Foxborough. Cherished grandfather of Michael Rubin, Stephen Rubin, Brian Parker, Jamie Engler, Jonathan Underhill Jr., and Matthew Underhill; and great- grandfather of Connor, Matthew, Thomas, and Trent. Brother of the late Sadie Hutchins, Roy Hill, Chris Turco, Jack Hill, and David Hill. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Gordon's Life Celebration on Friday, from 9 to 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 10 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Project Bread- The Walk for Hunger, 145 Border Street , East Boston, MA 02128-1903.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019