November 8, 2020



Gordon W. Pepper, 98, an Army veteran of WW2, passed away peacefully at the Maplewood at Mayflower Nursing Facility in West Yarmouth, MA. Having moved here from England in 1927 with his late parents, George & Lilly Pepper, they settled in North Attleboro, MA. He was the husband for 63 years to the late Ruth (Tootill) Pepper, brother to the late Margaret (Pepper) McGovern and companion to the late Dorothy Tenore. He is survived by his daughter, Marcia Murphy and her husband, Tom; his son Alan and his wife Chris; granddaughters: Julie Benoit, Jodi Hobson and her husband Heath, Jessica Benoit-Garrity and her husband Kyle, Kim Pepper-Parker and her husband of Dustin, and Nikki Pepper. Also 6 great grandchildren: Michael Hobson, Sarah Goeller, Ashley Goeller, Colby Garrity, Abigail Hobson, and Cailey Garrity. He is survived by three nephews, Michael, Jeff and Gregg Mcgovern, great nephews Joshua and Ryan Mcgovern, as well as many relatives that reside in England.

As a longtime resident of North Attleboro, MA, he and his dad owned County Lace for many years. Following that, many may remember he opened Gordon's Dairy Bar in 1961 and finally Gramco, a small engine and lawn mower repair shop in South Attleboro before retiring. He and his late wife would winter in Kissimmee, Fl and summer in Dennis Port, MA eventually moving to the cape full time to be closer to family. After moving back he was employed at Don's & Dave Auto Repair in Dennisport, MA.

Gordon was an avid hunter, pilot, fisherman and boater. Those close to him will remember his unique sense of humor and what a master storyteller he was. Always practical and down to earth, his final wish was to donate his body to science to help others.

There will be no services at this time. Donations can be made to VNA Hospice Care, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601.

The family of Gordon would like to express thanks to the nurses and staff of the Maplewood Nursing Facility as well and the Hospice nurses and staff.



