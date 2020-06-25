Grace A. (Kelley) Watson, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Watson, to whom she was wed for thirty years at the time of his death on May 25, 1983.
Born in Boston, MA on October 24, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Joseph D. and Grace E. (Burns) Kelley.
Grace grew up in Dedham and was a graduate of Dedham High School. A dedicated homemaker to her adoring family, she had been employed as a Regional Sales Coordinator for the Codex Corporation in Mansfield for ten years.
In her retirement years, Mrs. Watson had worked for twelve years at the Mansfield Public Library till the proud age of eighty-two. She always said, "If you have a book, you always have a friend."
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Grace's favorite times were those spent with her cherished family, who were the essence of her life. She enjoyed day trips to Maine and Cape Cod and especially times spent at Popponesset Beach. Her hobbies included doing word search puzzles and of course, was an avid reader.
She is survived by her devoted children: Deborah A. Mega of Mansfield, Kathleen J. Todesco and her husband Jack of Mansfield and Kenneth "Kelley" Watson and his companion Debra Stork of Norton. She was lovingly called Nana by her treasured grandchildren: Dr. Joseph Mega and his fiancé Mari of California, Edward Mega and his wife Marytza of California, Mallory Todesco Quinn and her husband Matthew of Milton, Johnna Todesco and her companion Jeffrey of California, Kenneth Watson and his companion Abby of Dartmouth and Kayla Watson of Wareham. She was great grandmother to nine beautiful great grandchildren, who brought her great joy. She was the dear sister of Catherine MacAleese of Centerville, Mary Jane Ryan and her husband Ryan of Harwich and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Grace with a donation in her memory made to the Community Visiting Nurse Agency, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703 or the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, 48 Plain St., North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.