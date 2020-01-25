|
|
Grace F. (Darling) Berglund, age 74, a lifelong resident of Foxboro, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late David E. Berglund, Sr., to whom she was wed for forty-six years at the time of his death on February 5, 2014.
Born in Norwood, MA on March 28, 1945, she was a loving daughter of the late Albert H. and Hellen W. (Roby) Darling.
Grace grew up in Foxboro and was a 1964 graduate of Foxboro High School. She was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and when younger ran a daycare program at her home in Foxboro, where she took care of thirty-seven children throughout the years.
Mrs. Berglund was a devote protestant who loved spending time with her family and best friends: Lois, Kathy and Carol. Her hobbies included ice skating, a love for horses and most animals and walks along the beach. She also treasured the times spent with her late husband in Plymouth, MA and with the entire family in Brownfield, Maine.
She was the devoted mother of David E. Berglund, Jr. and his companion Jo-Ann Nephew and their children Christina and Jordan of Attleboro, Lisa A. Berglund and her husband Leo Muro of Long Beach, California and the late Robert B. Berglund. She was the dear sister of Hellen Bonazzoli and her husband John of Colebrook, NH and the late Carolyn Pierce. She was the caring and special cousin of Richard Roby of Foxboro. She was the cherished great grandmother and affectionately known as "GiGi" to Autumn and Paxton David. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 10:00 A.M. in the First Congregational Church of Sharon, 29 North Main St., Sharon. Burial will follow at the Wrentham Center Cemetery in Wrentham.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020