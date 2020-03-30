|
|
Grace (Marshall) Jacobs of Dedham (formerly of Westwood) peacefully passed away on March 27, 2020 with her daughters by her side. As a woman of great faith, we're confident she skyrocketed to heaven! She was the loving wife of the late Walter L. Jacobs for 52 wonderful years at the time of his death in 2002.
Grace had a talent for numbers and worked in the Accounting Department of the former Norfolk County/Baybank/Bank of America for 26 years. She was a faithful employee and made many lifelong friends there. Grace's love of numbers also fueled a passion for playing Bingo well into her 90's!!
For over thirty years, Grace volunteered at Norwood Hospital's "Small Miracles" maternity ward and was known as the "baby hat lady". With much love she knitted hats for the newborns. Many lucky babies went home wearing a hat knitted by Grace! Her beautiful hats have made their way to Michigan, California, Florida, Alaska and as far away as Sweden and Australia! Grace's family was the center of her life. She enjoyed family gatherings and loved to bake for us all. She spoiled friends and family with her Irish bread, Congo bars, delicious cookies and her famous New Bedford Fudge cake! During their retirement Grace and Walter enjoyed going on cruises and traveling. Their favorite vacation spot was the Lighthouse Inn in West Dennis on Cape Cod. Many family celebrations took place there and will continue with wonderful memories of our Mom and Dad. A woman of deep faith, Grace was a communicant of St Denis Church in Westwood. She was an active member of the "Altar Society", counted weekly donations and belonged to the parish PEP group. She enjoyed going on bus trips with her many PEP friends. Grace is the loving mother of Kathleen Davidson and husband Robert of Mansfield, Ann Mooney and her husband Thomas of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Donna Folsom and her husband Robert of Westwood. She will always be the cherished Mammy to her grandchildren Jeremy Davidson, Sarah Folcrum, Missy Ciulla, Danny Mooney, Brian Folsom, Scott Mooney and Julia Raccuglia. Grace was also the great-grandmother to "Mammy's great eight": Nathan, Dylan, Kyle, Ben, Austin, Simon, Jack and Lexi. Grace was the sister of the late Peggy Gould and Jack, Jeff and Fred Marshall. She was the beloved Auntie Gracie to many nieces and nephews. Grace's daughters wish to thank the wonderful staff at The Linden at Dedham for their love and kindness to Grace and also to our family. Interment will be private. In recognition of her birthday, a memorial Mass will be held in July to celebrate Amazing Grace with the friends and family who loved her.
Donations in Grace's memory may be made to Norwood Hospital's "Small Miracles" Maternity ward. For complete obituary, graveside service live streaming information, donation details and guest book please visit the funeral home website at www.folsomfuneral.com God love you…..Amen!
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020