Gracia L Cornell was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. Born in Orange Massachusetts on May 4, 1923 to Harold and Francis Heath of Attleboro, MA. Gracia leaves her two daughters, Denice Vicki Azar, Diana and her husband Richard Wallace. She leaves three grandchildren; Daniel Wallace, Meredith Pagano, and David W Azar MD. Four, great grandchildren; Ian Wallace, Isabella Pagano, James and Desmond Azar. A lifelong resident of Attleboro, Gracia served as an usher for the first Baptist Church. She was a member of the Shush group for the hard of hearing and the Lindsey Woolsey quilt group. She worked as an inspector for Texas instruments and retired in 1984. Gracia was a talented quilter, poet and Jangle Contest winner. A memorial service in celebration of Gracias life will be Held on August 24, 2019 at 2 PM at the first Baptist Church on N. Main St., Attleboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to your local animal rescue league.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019