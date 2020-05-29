Gregory Bromley Heath, 67, of Attleboro (formerly of Arlington, MA), devoted husband of Nancy (Mello) Maguire Heath, passed away into the Father's arms, after battling complications from a lung infection on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Greg was the grateful recipient of a previous double lung transplant.
Son of the late Bernice (Bromley) Heath and Gregory M. Heath, he was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and moved to Massachusetts in 1978. He was the former husband of Bernadette Studna of Arlington.
A graduate of Penncrest High School in Media, PA and proud alumnus of Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, he earned his degree in Environmental Sciences, Air/Water Pollution. He was an active member of the Arlington Conservation Commission for several years.
Greg loved his work and served his profession skillfully alongside talented colleagues from several environmental and abatement companies in the Greater Boston area. He consulted to many New England businesses, cities and towns across several states. He concluded his career proudly serving since 2010 as an Industrial Hygienist and Industrial Safety Representative at Electric Boat Corp - General Dynamics, in Quonset Point, RI.
Throughout his life, Greg enjoyed gardening, collecting model trains, swimming laps, traveling and enjoying nature with his wife and most of all, spending time with his children whenever he could. He visited the island of St. Maarten frequently and declared it his favorite place. Greg was a follower of Jesus Christ who worshipped regularly at Community Covenant Church in Rehoboth and previously at Good News Chapel in Attleboro.
Besides his wife Nancy, he leaves his beloved sons, Sean Michael Heath and Noel Studna Heath, both of Arlington, MA, his step-sons, Benjamin Maguire of Ipswich, MA and Jacob Maguire of Atlanta, GA, three brothers- Jeffrey Heath of Doylestown, PA, Donald (Mary) Heath of Abington, VA, and Stanley Heath of Media, PA. dearly loved Heath and Bromley family members, and many special colleagues and friends.
Due to the COVID pandemic, his funeral arrangements, under the care of the Foley-Hathaway Funeral Homes, are private. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make expressions of kindness and support, but because of this uncertain pandemic, traditional visiting is not possible. When the current crisis has abated, his family hopes to have a public gathering to celebrate his life.
The family expresses its deepest thanks to the numerous medical personnel who cared for Greg through his illness. To those on the dedicated Lung Transplant Team at MGH-Boston and to Drs. Ray Petit and Glenn Tucker in Attleboro, the reassurance that Greg had access to such caring professionals and skilled facilities provided great comfort.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Greg's wishes were that each friend and loved one might consider becoming a registered organ donor. To do this online, information is available at https://www.organdonor.gov/register.html .
For others and /or those over 50, for whom organ donation may not be advised, please consider donating blood or plasma to the American Red Cross during this nation-wide crisis
Greg was the grateful recipient of a previous double lung transplant.
Son of the late Bernice (Bromley) Heath and Gregory M. Heath, he was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and moved to Massachusetts in 1978. He was the former husband of Bernadette Studna of Arlington.
A graduate of Penncrest High School in Media, PA and proud alumnus of Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, he earned his degree in Environmental Sciences, Air/Water Pollution. He was an active member of the Arlington Conservation Commission for several years.
Greg loved his work and served his profession skillfully alongside talented colleagues from several environmental and abatement companies in the Greater Boston area. He consulted to many New England businesses, cities and towns across several states. He concluded his career proudly serving since 2010 as an Industrial Hygienist and Industrial Safety Representative at Electric Boat Corp - General Dynamics, in Quonset Point, RI.
Throughout his life, Greg enjoyed gardening, collecting model trains, swimming laps, traveling and enjoying nature with his wife and most of all, spending time with his children whenever he could. He visited the island of St. Maarten frequently and declared it his favorite place. Greg was a follower of Jesus Christ who worshipped regularly at Community Covenant Church in Rehoboth and previously at Good News Chapel in Attleboro.
Besides his wife Nancy, he leaves his beloved sons, Sean Michael Heath and Noel Studna Heath, both of Arlington, MA, his step-sons, Benjamin Maguire of Ipswich, MA and Jacob Maguire of Atlanta, GA, three brothers- Jeffrey Heath of Doylestown, PA, Donald (Mary) Heath of Abington, VA, and Stanley Heath of Media, PA. dearly loved Heath and Bromley family members, and many special colleagues and friends.
Due to the COVID pandemic, his funeral arrangements, under the care of the Foley-Hathaway Funeral Homes, are private. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make expressions of kindness and support, but because of this uncertain pandemic, traditional visiting is not possible. When the current crisis has abated, his family hopes to have a public gathering to celebrate his life.
The family expresses its deepest thanks to the numerous medical personnel who cared for Greg through his illness. To those on the dedicated Lung Transplant Team at MGH-Boston and to Drs. Ray Petit and Glenn Tucker in Attleboro, the reassurance that Greg had access to such caring professionals and skilled facilities provided great comfort.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Greg's wishes were that each friend and loved one might consider becoming a registered organ donor. To do this online, information is available at https://www.organdonor.gov/register.html .
For others and /or those over 50, for whom organ donation may not be advised, please consider donating blood or plasma to the American Red Cross during this nation-wide crisis
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 29, 2020.