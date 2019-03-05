Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193

Gregory M. Hardt

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gregory M. Hardt Notice
Attleboro - Gregory M. Hardt, 63, of Attleboro, died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was a self-employed carpenter. He had a strong passion for woodworking and worked on many homes and businesses in the Attleboro area. He enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox, spending time with family and friends, going for an afternoon drive, and a love for dogs. He was a graduate from Attleboro High School class of 1973 where he still maintains many of his high school friendships to this day.
Gregory was the son of deceased Grace M. Hardt (Woll) and John W. Hardt. He is survived by his three children: daughter, Bobbi Jo Harrington (Williams), East Providence, RI; daughter, Jamie Hardt, Minot, ND; son, Tyler Hardt, East Boston, MA; two grandchildren Sadie Kraft and Audrey Harrington; four brothers Stephen Hardt, Attleboro, MA; Joseph Hardt, Kilgore, TX; David Hardt, Easley, SC; Thomas Hardt, Poca, WV; a deceased sister Dorothy Burt, Newport, RI; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Greg's life will be held at the Attleboro Elks located at 887 S. Main St. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm where family and friends can share stories and celebrate his life.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
For directions or to send Gregory's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now