Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Gregory M. Hardt

Notice Condolences Flowers Attleboro - Gregory M. Hardt, 63, of Attleboro, died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was a self-employed carpenter. He had a strong passion for woodworking and worked on many homes and businesses in the Attleboro area. He enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox, spending time with family and friends, going for an afternoon drive, and a love for dogs. He was a graduate from Attleboro High School class of 1973 where he still maintains many of his high school friendships to this day.

Gregory was the son of deceased Grace M. Hardt (Woll) and John W. Hardt. He is survived by his three children: daughter, Bobbi Jo Harrington (Williams), East Providence, RI; daughter, Jamie Hardt, Minot, ND; son, Tyler Hardt, East Boston, MA; two grandchildren Sadie Kraft and Audrey Harrington; four brothers Stephen Hardt, Attleboro, MA; Joseph Hardt, Kilgore, TX; David Hardt, Easley, SC; Thomas Hardt, Poca, WV; a deceased sister Dorothy Burt, Newport, RI; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Greg's life will be held at the Attleboro Elks located at 887 S. Main St. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm where family and friends can share stories and celebrate his life.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.

For directions or to send Gregory's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices