Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 Gwendolyn Christina Fernberg

1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Gwendolyn "Gwen" Christina Fernberg of Plainville passed away on Mother's Day, May 12th at the age of 93.

Gwen was born in Brockton on January 14, 1926 and was one of 9 children. She was the daughter of the late Raymond R. McCormack and Anne V. Maguire.

Gwen was a devote Catholic and her faith gave her strength and comfort. Her rosary was never far from her hand. Her kind and generous spirit was truly Christian. She lived it every day.

She worked at Texas Instruments for 21 years and retired in 1989. She loved to travel with her family and friends. She was an avid knitter and every one of her children and grandchildren have an afghan from her to keep them warm. She enjoyed reading and watching golf and Turner Classic Movies. She was a Red Sox and Patriots fan.

She was the beloved wife of the late Paul H. Fernberg. Treasured sister of John "Jack" McCormack, Bruce McCormack and Sheila MacLean. She was preceded in death by siblings, Shirley Maraget, Marilyn Cannon, Beverly Cullity, Raymond and Brendan McCormack. Loving mother to Jane Miller and her husband Robert, Bruce D. and his wife Maura and Drew F. She had 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who brought her great joy.

Friends and family are invited to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:00AM for visitation prior to celebrating her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro. Graveside service will be private at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.

