Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
View Map

Harold L. Sumner


1929 - 2019
Harold L. Sumner Notice
HARWICH – Harold L. Sumner, 90, of Harwich, formerly of Attleboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the Liberty Commons Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, Chatham. He was the husband of the late Joan (Carey) Sumner.

Born on Feb. 4, 1929, in Attleboro, MA he was a son of the late Raymond and Mary (McKenna) Sumner.

Harold grew up in South Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School Class of 1947. He furthered his studies at Providence College where he received a Bachelor's Degree. Harold owned and operated Carey Brothers Inc. in Attleboro for several years before his retirement.

Harold was a longtime member of the former Highland Country Club in Attleboro, a member of the South Attleboro Lions Club and a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Attleboro.

He enjoyed playing golf, attending Providence College basketball and hockey games and spending time with his family.

Harold is survived by his children, Carey Sumner and his wife Lynn of Providence, Kara Sumner and Shannon Sumner both of Harwich Port; 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Boiven of South Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.

He was the father of the late Erin Dufresne, Sean Sumner and Terrence Sumner.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 am – 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A funeral home service will immediately follow at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's name may be made to the Attleboro Scholarship Foundation Inc. P.O. Box 1666, Attleboro, MA 02703



To send Harold's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019
