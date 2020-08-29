Heidi (Ludwig) Alper passed away at Brigham and Women's hospital on August 21st after a short illness. Her immediate family was by her side. Heidi leaves behind her husband Leland (Lee) Alper, son Daniel Alper, 31 daughter Molly Jessica Alper Jones, 27 and Molly's husband, Andrew Jones.
Heidi's father was Emile Ludwig of Longmeadow, Mass. Her mother, Muriel Abraham and her husband Donald also of Longmeadow, raised Heidi and she cherished them both throughout her life.
Heidi is survived by her brother, John Ludwig of Port Orange, Florida, his wife Laurie and daughters Christina, Katie, and Jackie. She is also survived by her step brother Robert Abraham of Plymouth, Mass. along with his wife Nancy and sons Peter and Paul.
Heidi had a long career as a district and regional merchandise manager. But more importantly, where she excelled the most was being a mom to Dan and Molly, a life partner to Lee and, a caring daughter to Don and Muriel. While living in Millis and working full time, she also found time to serve on various church committees and volunteer at the local food pantry,
Heidi and husband Lee had an easy rapport and enjoyed warm teasing and banter. They not only loved one another, they were truly best friends. She had many opportunities to brag about her children but never would. She enjoyed her family's triumphs. She laughed with them. She shared adventures with them. Heidi's legacy truly lives on in Dan, Molly, and Lee.
The Alpers will be sitting Shiva at their home in Attleboro from September 4th to September 7th from 12:00 noon to 7:00 P.M. each day.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Millis Food Pantry: Millis Ecumenical Food Pantry, 142 Exchange St. Millis, MA 02054.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
