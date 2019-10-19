|
|
ATTLEBORO Helen A. Graveline, 100, lifelong resident of Attleboro, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in the Lifecare Center of Attleboro. She was the loving wife of the late George Graveline who passed in 1975.
Born on December 15, 1918 in Attleboro, MA, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Yvonne (Dubord) Pelletier.
Helen was employed as a jewelry assembler at the Bellavance Company for 15 years and then worked as a supervisor at John Lepper Inc. for 36 years before her retirement in 2002.
Helen enjoyed sewing and crocheting for the former St. Stephens Church Christmas bazaar, working in her yard and spending precious time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Graveline and his wife Dorothy of Plainville; grandson, Jeffrey Graveline and his wife Lori and their children, Brandon and Emma Graveline; grandson, Thomas Graveline and his wife Jenn and their children, Hannah and Faith Graveline; granddaughter, Michelle Resendes and her husband Kurt and children, Brody and Samantha Resendes and Daniel and Alyssa Freitas.
She was the mother of the late Rita who passed in 1992 and sister of the late Juliette Claypool and Jeanette Brodeur.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Lifecare Center of Attleboro for all the care and compassion given to Helen during her stay.
Funeral services will be held privately at the familys request.
To send Helen's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019