Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Helen Bryant

1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Helen Bryant, 97, of Wrentham passed away March 11, 2019 at Norwood Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Owen Bryant, who passed September 15, 2007, to whom she married on July 2, 1947.



Born in Fitchburg, MA on February 4, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Valmore A. and Beatrice H. (Sargent) Hadd.



Helen moved many times as a child, coming to Wrentham in the 7th grade. Although she moved again to Franklin prior to her senior year, she continued to attend the former Wrentham Center High School. She was a graduate of the class of 1940.



Helen worked various jobs prior to working for a few years at the Wrentham Card Shop. Then, after a period as a homemaker, she returned to work for over 25 years at the former Morse Paint and Supply Co. and Catalo's Hardware store in Wrentham center.



Helen was an avid Red Sox fan and watched most all games and over the past few years enjoyed the Celtics as well. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crafts and playing games. She especially enjoyed playing solitaire on the ipad and playing cards with her niece, Janet Ravinski of Franklin, to whom she was very close.



Helen leaves one son, Merrill Bryant of Wrentham and a sister-in-law, Hope Bryant of Plainville. In addition, she leaves many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her brother, Valmore 'Jack' Hadd, Jr. of Florida and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Bryant of Plainville.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 2 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, followed by burial in the Wrentham Center Cemetery. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the .



For online guestbook, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices