Helen E. Lynch


1928 - 2019
Helen E. Lynch

ATTLEBORO – Helen E. Lynch, 90, of Attleboro passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the Study Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. She was the loving wife of Paul Lynch since their marriage in 1950.
Born on August 8, 1928 in Attleboro, MA, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Alice (Boss) Sutton.
Helen was a graduate of Attleboro High School and was employed as a receptionist for Augat, Inc. until her retirement.
She enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by her son, Michael Lynch and his wife Mary; her six grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Ann E. (Lynch) DiDonato.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the North Purchase Cemetery, 825 North Main Street, Attleboro.
Visitation has been respectfully omitted.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
For directions or to send Helen's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
