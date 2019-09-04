|
|
Attleboro - Helen I. (Lanoue) Sharples, 84, of South Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 comfortably at home, surrounded by her loving family. Helen will always be remembered for her hard work, adoration of her faith, her love of family, but most of all her never-ending love for her Lucky 13 grandchildren.
Born in Central Falls, RI on March 7,1935, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Irene (Boutiette) Lanoue. She resided in Central Falls during her youth and graduated from the former Notre Dame High School, Class of 1953.
She married the love of her life, William R. Sharples on February 13,1960 and started a family. She was married to Bill for 32 years, until his sudden passing in 1992. Alongside her husband, she started W.R. Sharples Co. Inc and had the primary role as treasurer and bookkeeper. Helen, affectionately known at work by her nickname H worked until the age of 78, retiring in 2013. In addition to her husband, she worked closely with her son and daughter in the family business.
Helen was a faithful Roman Catholic and was a communicant of the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, South Attleboro, where she served as a CCD Teacher, a Christian Mother and a member of the St. Theresas Womens Guild. Her legacy of faith continues to be shared in many ways, especially through her family. She also was a Girl Scout leader. Her life was filled with many joys and interests which included: swimming at the Attleboro YMCA and Cumberland-Lincoln Boys and Girls Club, sewing, reading, and her love of dogs, especially her grand-dogs. In addition, she enjoyed playing cribbage with her husband and was regarded as a Scrabble champion. Helen was also a faithful Boston Celtics fan for decades. But most of all Grandma was her name and spoiling was her game
Among all of her interests, Helens life passion remained her family. She leaves her children, David W. Sharples and his wife, Maria of Attleboro, Sandra J. Voccio and her husband, Peter of Coventry, Daniel R. Sharples and his wife, Jeanne of North Attleboro, Julie H. Griswold and her husband, Karl of Attleboro and Wendy J. Smith and her husband, Michael of Attleboro; her sister, Lorraine A. Messier and her husband, Roger of North Providence; her grandchildren, Pamela Duclos, Laura Duclos, Amanda Sharples, Danielle Sharples, Victoria Voccio, Ben Sharples, Mary Griswold, Andrew Sharples, Nathan Sharples, Matthew Sharples, Cameron Griswold, Evan Sharples and William Smith; her sister-in-law Joan Pariseau of Attleboro and brother in-law, William Synosch and his late wife, June of Attleboro; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard Lanoue.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Helens Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Friday, September 6th from 4 to 8 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 9 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 18 Baltic Street, South Attleboro. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery, Attleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Maryknoll (Helens charity she was faithful to since she was 20 years old) Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302 or online at www.maryknollsociety.org TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019