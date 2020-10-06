1/1
Helen M. (Kureis) Capone
1939 - 2020
WRENTHAM-Helen M. (Kureis) Capone 81, of Wrentham, died peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family, Saturday Oct. 3, 2020, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of Thomas E. "Tom" Capone, with whom she shared 29 years of marriage.

Born August 26, 1939, in Brockton, a daughter of the late Gordon W. and Mary A. (Connor) Small, she was a former resident of Norfolk until moving to Wrentham in 1990.

She was raised and educated in Westwood and was a 1957 graduate of Westwood High School. Helen was employed as a floral arranger for Franklin Florist and later was employed as a Secretary at both Newton -Wellesley and Southwood Community Hospitals.

Helen treasured spending time with her family, scrapbooking, embroidery, reading and making cards.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Diane Lang and her husband Thomas of California, Patricia Waitkevich of Foxboro, Mark Waitkevich and his wife Darlene of Plymouth, Sharon O'Neil and her husband Paul of Rehoboth, Stephen Waitkevich and his wife Wendy of Utah, Kevin Waitkevich and his wife Patty of Florida, Kenneth Waitkevich and his wife Jennifer of Grafton, and 2 stepdaughters Tara Jett and her husband Raymond of NC and Mitzie Fisher and her husband Jason of Maine, siblings, Susan Small of Foxboro, Margaret Naff of Florida and Cindy Kellner of New Hampshire.

She was the sister of the late Kathy Connolly and Mary Jenkins.

Also surviving are 28 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Thursday Oct. 8th, at 8AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church 130 South St. Wrentham at 9AM.

Interment at Highland Cemetery, Norwood will be held at a later date.

Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7PM.

Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) face coverings and social distancing will be in place at the funeral home & church.

Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020.
