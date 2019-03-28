Helen M. Garofalo

Notice Condolences Flowers Helen M. Garofalo, 92, of Foxboro, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 with her son at her side. She was born in Springfield, MA, the daughter of Mable Burton where she attended school and earned her hairdressing license. Helen worked as a hairdresser, then worked for Swanks and also for The Foxboro Company where she retired as a calibrator. She always enjoyed cooking and in her free time loved bird watching, puzzle books, catching her favorite TV shows and the occasional trip to Foxwoods.



Helen was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Samuel Garofalo in 2007. She is survived by her loving son, Thomas Garofalo of New York; her dear friends Kathy Robinson, Sharon Haglof and Robin Field; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Her siblings: Lila, Myrtle and George; her in-laws: Vincent and Lena Franco all predeceased her.



All are invited to attend her visiting hours on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-8pm in Boston Cremation, 115 North Main Street, Mansfield, MA. Her Funeral Mass is Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11am in St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield, MA followed by burial in St. Marys Cemetery. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019