Helen M. Houghton, 95, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Born on September 27, 1923, in Lancaster, Ma, she was the youngest of three daughters, born to the late George and Florence Duncklee. After marrying Robert H. Houghton on October 14, 1949, they raised three children in Westwood and South Walpole. She later moved to a senior community in Plainville where she met many wonderful new friends. An avid collector of antique postcards, she was a member of the Rhode Island Post Card Club. After moving to Lifecare in Attleboro, she donated her extensive postcard collection to the Club. Always social, she enjoyed many group activities at Lifecare, including Scrabble, Word on Word and Bingo. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Robert, her son Wayne Houghton and two sisters, Flora Duncklee and Marion Elliott. She is survived by two daughters, Roberta Schreiber and her husband, Jeff, of Ipswich and Susan Babbitt and her husband, Steve, of Whiting, NJ. She was affectionately known as Gram to her two granddaughters, Julie Bell and husband, Mike, of Allentown, NJ , Laura Hammerstone of Delran, NJ, one great grandson, Mason, and two great granddaughters, Madison and Lilly. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Alexander Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, Walpole. 508-668-0154.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019