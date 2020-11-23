Helen M. (Calos) Osborne, 79, of Plainville, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, MA. She was the beloved wife of Bernard R. Osborne whom she married in 1967.
Born on December 31, 1940 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter N. Calos and the late Mary (Vargas) Calos.
Helen was a graduate of Dorchester High School and then worked as an Executive Secretary for the Drug Enforcement Administration for many years before retiring in 2005. She had also been employed as a Secretary for her son Eric's business, Osborne Nursery & Materials in Plainville from 2005 until 2010.
A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of St. Martha Parish in Plainville. The center of Helen's life was always her family and she cherished being with them at every opportunity, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cruise trips, solving puzzles, and spending time with her girlfriends.
In addition to her husband, Bernard, she leaves her loving children: Eric C. Osborne and his wife, Tracie (Smith) Osborne, of Plainville, MA; Karen L (Ganimian) Arakawa and her husband, Gordon Arakawa, of CA; and Charles I. Ganimian Jr. and Stephanie Miller, of Grafton, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Helen was the sister of Jeanette Redding of Hannford, CA and Maria Lewis of Carlisle, MA; and was predeceased by her siblings: Nicholas Calos; John Calos: and Catherine Mitchell. She leaves several nieces and nephews, her extended family, and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Martha Parish, Plainville.
Graveside Services will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
The family wants to send a special thanks to the staff at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham for providing such wonderful care.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to: Beacon Hospice 182 North Main Street, Fall River MA 02720.
