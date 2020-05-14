Helen M. Rivard, 93
Dateline: Norton, MA
Helen M. (Gula) Rivard, age 93, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Rivard, Sr., who died in 1973.
Born in Pawtucket, RI on December 22, 1926, she was a loving daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Nemax) Gula.
Helen grew up and was educated in Pawtucket. She had made her home in Norton for many years, where she raised and served as a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family. Later in life, she had also worked at the former Texas Instruments in Attleboro.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton, Helen enjoyed spending time at home with her family and grandchildren. Her hobbies included cooking, crocheting, needlepoint, gardening and dancing.
She is survived by her devoted children: Dennis J. Rivard and his wife Sharon of Attleboro, Joseph L. Rivard, Jr. and his wife Maryann of Norton, Jeffrey M. Rivard and his wife Lynne of Whitman, Donna J. Pittsley and her husband Jimmy of Tennessee and the late Wayne A. Rivard. She was the dear sister of the late John Gula, Theodore Gula, Frank Gula, Michael Gula, Mary Sherlock, Jean Augustynowicz and Stacia "Mimi" Choiniere. She is also survived cherished 9 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services, along with burial at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton were held privately on Thursday, 14th and visiting hours were omitted.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 14, 2020.