Helen Roberta (Lynch) White, 97, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Life Care Center of Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late John William White, to whom she was wed on November 7, 1942 and who passed away on July 9, 2013 after more than seventy years of marriage.



Born on October 21, 1921 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (Cashman) Lynch.



A lifelong resident of Attleboro, Helen was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1939. She worked for more than twenty-five years as a Unit Secretary in the Emergency Room and the ICU at Sturdy Memorial Hospital before retiring.



A woman of strong faith and devotion, she was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro, and volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister for the church at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. An avid reader, she enjoyed golfing, sewing, knitting, and crafts, and had a special place in her heart for dogs and (orange) cats. More than anything, Helen cherished her family and loved spending time with them, especially with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was the loving mother of Karen D. (White) Stevens and her husband, N. Craig Stevens, of Rehoboth, MA; Kathleen A. (White) Santos of Warwick, RI; Stephen J. White and his wife, Nancy W. Harvey, of Westport, MA; John P. White and his wife, Kathleen L. (Kelley) White, of Attleboro, MA; Lisa M. White of Mansfield, MA; and Thomas A. White and his wife, Patricia L. (Barry) White, of Rehoboth, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Helen was the dear sister of the late MaryLou Robitaille, and leaves her extended family.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro, MA.



Graveside services will follow on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at which time Helen will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, John.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or at www.alz.org.



