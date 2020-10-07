1/1
Helena J. Beland
1945 - 2020
Helena J. Beland, 75, of Attleboro, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Wingate at
Norton. She was the devoted wife of Dennis E. Beland Sr. of Attleboro.
Born on May 27, 1945 in Portland, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth (Dow)
Woodworth.

Helena enjoyed playing in her bowling league and volunteering as a den mother in her son's Cub Scouts.
She was also a wonderful caretaker of her great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Helena is survived by her children, Michael Levesque and his wife Erin of Virginia, Valerie Levesque of North Attleboro and Dennis E. Beland Jr. of Attleboro; her grandchildren, Jennifer Witt of Blackstone, Jessica Brien of Attleboro, Sara Levesque of Florida, Jamie Levesque of Attleboro, William Faloon of North Attleboro, Ashley Faloon of Attleboro, Jason Beland of Italy, Amanda Hutcheson of Framingham, Jeremy Hutcheson of Franklin, Dylan Hutcheson of Franklin, Maddison Beland of North Smithfield, Mykenzie Beland of Seekonk, Conner Levesque, Logan Levesque and Xavier Levesque all of Virginia; she is also survived by her great grandchildren, many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was the mother of the late John "Timothy" Levesque.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the incredible staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of
Attleboro.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at
the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street Attleboro.

For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and
State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.

Burial will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helena's name may be sent to the American Kidney Fund directly
at https://www.kidneyfund.org/

To send Helena's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 6, 2020
Mom, you will forever be missed. For 25 years you treated me like a daughter and Amanda, Jeremy and Dylan like your own grandchildren. You have always always taken care of everybody else, now it is your turn to rest. We will meet again one day, but until then please remember how deeply loved you are by us. Rest in heavenly please. Love Michelle Hutcheson
Michelle Hutcheson
