Helene (Chin) Goon
GOON, Helene (Chin), of Randolph, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of failing health, at the age of 80. Born in Chelsea, Helene has been a resident of Randolph for many years. Prior to her retiring, she worked as a data processor for Computershare. Helene's easy-going nature was one of her shining attributes and her family was always her primary focus. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Helene will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Helene was the wife of the late Gwock "Jackie" Goon. Loving mother of Tina Walnista and her husband Bob of Mansfield, Theresa Goon of Randolph, Gary Goon of Mansfield and Greg Goon and his wife Lily of Canton. Devoted sister of Elaine Chin and her husband Rod of OK and Chester Chin and his wife Odilia of W. Roxbury. Cherished grandmother to Zachary and Isabella Walnista and Joshua and Alexis Goon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Helene's name to the VWC Associate Fund, c/o The Villages at Willow Crossing, 25 Cobb St., Mansfield, MA 02048. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2020.
