Henry A. Bouffard Sr.
1933 - 2020
Henry A. Bouffard Sr., 87, of Plainville, passed peacefully on September 10, 2020 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.
He was the beloved husband of 59 years to the late Christine J. (Fitzgerald) Bouffard who passed in 2017.
Born in Attleboro on February 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Arthur and Blanche (Proteau) Bouffard. Henry was em-ployed at Garelick Farms, where along his milk route, he met, fell in love, and married Christine. Raising their family in Plainville, he retired from Garelick after a forty year career. He enjoyed baking for his family, gardening, and could always be found sitting outside on his porch feeding any animal that came by. Known to his family as "Grumpa", whom he loved spending time with. Henry is survived by three daughters; Christine Hagerty and her husband James of North Attleboro, Kathleen Winkler and her husband Brad of Southboro, and Maureen Bouffard of Boise, Idaho, two sons; Henry A. Bouffard, Jr. of Plainville, and David Bouffard and his wife Katy of Plainville. Also survived by ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and his former daughter in law Karen Bouffard.
Henry resided at Madonna Manor for the past few years where he was lovingly known as "The Mayor", due to his popularity amongst residents, families, and staff. Henry's family would like to express their gratefulness for all the care and love that both Henry and Christine received over these past years.
All funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements are under the care of the RJ Ross Funeral Home, Wrentham. lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Madon-na Manor, 85 North Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760. Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralho-meinc.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
