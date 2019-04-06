Henry Amos Niven

Henry Amos Niven, 92, died April 3, 2019 at Brookdale of Northwest Tucson, Arizona. Born October 27, 1926 in Attleboro, MA to Henry and Gladys Niven, he graduated from Attleboro High School and joined the Navy. World War II ended and in 1946 Henry enrolled at Brown University where he majored in economics while following his passion for producing jazz concerts. In 1950, Henry graduated and flew to Bombay, India to train for work in the precious stone business. Following four years of constant world-wide travel, Henry made an industry change to the office furniture business in Washington, DC, eventually becoming the President and CEO of the largest office furniture dealer in the country. After retirement in 1987, Henry later became a Certified Financial Planner with American Express. In 2016, he retired again and moved to Oro Valley, AZ.

Henry is survived by four children. His daughter Tracy Niven Fairchild was born in 1953 and now lives in Cockeysville, MD, and is the mother of Julian Fairchild. Lisa Diane Niven was born in 1955 and lives in Ossining, NY with her husband John Golden. They are parents to sons Nick and Kyle Golden. Richard Niven was born in 1959 and lives in Nashua, NH with wife Sandy. They are parents to Siamara and Harper Niven. Victoria Niven Valton was born in 1969 and lives with her husband Christophe Valton in Tucson, AZ.

When Henry was age 6, he joined his brother David, then 12, in their shared interest for collecting jazz records. This began Henry's life-long passion for music. He learned to play the tenor saxophone and often shared great jazz finds with his brother.

Another interest for Henry was animal welfare. Throughout his life, Henry rescued several dogs and cats. He had a gentle and calming spirit with his animal companions who quickly took to his touch.

Henry truly lived a life devoted to learning. He kept working to some extent until he was 90 often saying, "If you are not learning something new, you are not living."