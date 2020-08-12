1/1
Henry Colletto, Sr.
1925 - 2020
Henry Colletto Sr., of Oakton, VA passed peacefully August 6th at home, surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born in Wrentham, MA, on August 17, 1925, he was the son of Giovanni and Loretta (D'Simone) Colletto. For eighty years, Henry made Wrentham his home and for fifty-five of those years he could be found cutting hair in the infamous "Henry's Barber Shop."
Henry was a bit of a sports fanatic and he made the Red Sox and the Patriots part of his extended family. He lived an active life enjoying softball, golf, skiing, bocce, playing canasta and traveling. Of late, Henry looked forward to hanging out with his friends at the local coffee shop. He was a WWII veteran-enlisted in the Army between 1943-1945.
Henry was the beloved, kind husband of the late Theresa (Marsella) Colletto for 27 years. He is survived by his children Lisa Rovan, Karla Colletto-Miller and her husband Neal, Hank Colletto and daughter Marlo, Maria and her husband Jim Palumbo and their daughter Isabella, his son David and wife Jannette and his sister Loretta Fitzgerald. Henry is predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Gustavo and John Colletto.
We will miss Henry's spunky demeanor and joking nature, his incessant yelling at the TV during football and baseball games, his kindness, and his never-ending love toward his family. We will remember him with a smile on our faces and a warm feeling in our hearts.
A celebration of Henry's life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's memory may be sent to: www.woundedwarriorproject.org


Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
