Henry J. Waite (Hank), 71, of Mansfield, MA, loving husband of Michele (Chabot) Waite died peacefully on June 3, 2020 at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center. Hank was born in 1949 in Boston, MA to the late Henry Waite and Hazel (Hebert) Waite. He spent his young adult life living in New Hampshire, until relocating to Foxboro, MA in the 1977, and then to the neighboring town of Mansfield, MA a few years later. He was a proud Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army earning more than 5 medals during the time that he served. Hank was hard working, with an entrepreneurial spirit, he owned and operated a local hardware store, Waite Tri-Center Hardware, for almost 10 years, before becoming a medical courier. Hank was a car enthusiast who loved spending summer weeks in Ocean City, MD attending the annual car shows. He also loved showing off his beloved 300Ms and was a proud member of the Chrysler 300M Enthusiasts Club in Norwood, MA. Hank had an affinity for technology, he loved building and working on his computers, and loved purchasing the latest and greatest household gadgets for himself and his family. Hank had a big heart, and in recent years, he got great joy from being a Pepere, he loved spending time with his grandsons. Aside from his wife of 47 years, Hank is survived by his daughter Melissa Waite of Mansfield, MA, his son Benjamin Waite and his wife Katherine Waite of Mansfield, MA and his two grandsons Mason Waite and Hudson Waite. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, George Waite, his oldest son, Eric Waite and his granddaughter Ayla Waite.

Memorial ceremony will be held privately. Those wishing to do so, may remember Hank with a donation in his memory made to: V.A Boston Healthcare System, West Roxbury VAMC Campus, ATTN: Voluntary Service (135), 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132.



