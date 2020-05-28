Henry Victor Soldat, 69
Norton – Vic lost his battle with cancer at his home on May 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Susan (Rose) Soldat of Norton for 44 years.
Born May 15, 1951 in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Henry and Bernice (Nichols) Soldat. Vic worked at Stern Leach and retired from Reliable Plating. He liked going to Epping, NH for the car races, cutting wood for winter fires, and spending time with family.
Vic was a member of Winthrop Street Baptist Church in Taunton.
In addition to his wife, Vic is survived by his son Michael, of Boston, and his three sisters, Suzanne Katterman of North Carolina, Nancie Moonie and husband Carlos of Hingham, and Cynthia Soldat of Pennsylvania. Burial will be private.
Donations in Vic's name may be made to Hospice or your choice of charity. To send Vic's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit bostoncremation.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 28, 2020.