Henry Victor Soldat
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Victor Soldat, 69

Norton – Vic lost his battle with cancer at his home on May 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Susan (Rose) Soldat of Norton for 44 years.

Born May 15, 1951 in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Henry and Bernice (Nichols) Soldat. Vic worked at Stern Leach and retired from Reliable Plating. He liked going to Epping, NH for the car races, cutting wood for winter fires, and spending time with family.

Vic was a member of Winthrop Street Baptist Church in Taunton.

In addition to his wife, Vic is survived by his son Michael, of Boston, and his three sisters, Suzanne Katterman of North Carolina, Nancie Moonie and husband Carlos of Hingham, and Cynthia Soldat of Pennsylvania. Burial will be private.

Donations in Vic's name may be made to Hospice or your choice of charity. To send Vic's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit bostoncremation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Cremation
287 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0909
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved