Palm City, FL - Herbert J. Gray III, 69, who passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, was the son of the late to Herbert J. Gray Jr. and the late Mary Elizabeth (Granger) Gray of North Attleboro, MA. He resided in North Attleboro until 1972. Herb was also known as "Skip" in his younger days and to his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara A. (Caldarone) Gray; his daughter: Lauren Gray of Warwick, RI; his sisters Mary Ann Sharp (husband Albert), Susan Kosturi and his brother James Gray (wife Diana) all of North Attleboro.
A 1968 graduate from North Attleboro High School, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bryant College, Smithfield in 1972. After graduation he joined the public accounting firm of Haskins & Sells, which later merged with DeLoitte & Touche. While at DeLoitte he became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and worked as a Senior Field Auditor of large corporations.
In 1977 Herbert joined Cranston Print Works as Employee Benefits Manager; was named Director of Human Resources in 1986 and Vice President of Human Resources in 1992 the position served in until his retirement in 2012. During his tenure at the Print Works he was certified as a "Senior Professional in Human Relations" (SPHR) in the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM).
His community activities included serving as President of the Board of Management at the Kent County (RI) YMCA and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Providence (RI) YMCA. He was one of the founding members of the Rhode Island Business Group on Health (RIBGH) later serving as the Group's Executive Director until he moved to Florida in 2013.
Calling hours at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, RI Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1-4 PM. Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich, RI Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 AM. Everyone attending the funeral mass is asked to go directly to church. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 (www.dana-farber.org) or to: Kent County YMCA, 900 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI 02886 (www.ymcagreaterprovidence.org). Complete obituary and condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020