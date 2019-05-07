Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Herbert Stanley DeGrafft

Herbert Stanley DeGrafft, 93





Herbert Stanley DeGrafft, 93, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Life Care Center of Attleboro in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Marion Mae (Wright) DeGrafft, who passed away on October 7, 2007.



Born on November 20, 1925 in South Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late John L. DeGrafft Sr., and the late Hilda W. (Swenson) DeGrafft.



Herbert proudly and honorably served our country as a Seaman First Class in the United States Coast Guard, and then worked for thirty-eight years as a Press Operator for the Larson Tool & Stamping Company in Attleboro, before retiring.



A longtime resident of North Attleboro, he previously lived in South Attleboro, where he was a member of the American Legion Post 312. He enjoyed the simple things in life: gardening, playing cards, working around his home, sitting on the front porch, and taking day trips. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.



Herbert was the father of James S. DeGrafft of North Attleboro, MA; Debra O'Reilly of Carver, MA; and the late Robert J. DeGrafft. He was the proud grandfather of Brendan DeGrafft of VT, and Cassandra Halloran of North Attleboro, MA, and the brother of the late Mildred Glancy, the late Gertrude Knott, and the late John L. DeGrafft Sr. He leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Herbert by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service with Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Newell Burying Ground, South Attleboro, at which time Herbert will be laid to rest alongside his dear late wife, Marion.



