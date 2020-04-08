|
Charlton Herbert E. Gene Thompson, 93, formerly of Sandwich, MA passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers disease.
Gene was born to Harry and Grace (Brug) Thompson in the small town of Plainville, MA; he graduated from the Mass Maritime Academy in 1945. At the end WWII Gene was aboard a gasoline tanker in the Pacific; after the war, he served in the Naval Reserves. Gene worked as a stationary steam engineer, completing his long career at the Canal Electric plant in Sandwich, MA.
On November 15, 1952, Gene and Carolyn Ralston were married, a marriage that would last for sixty-seven wonderful years; together they raised two sons, David and Peter.
Gene enjoyed fixing things, working in his yard, and harvesting shellfish; he loved his family and would always be right there to help.
Gene is survived by his wife Carolyn; two sons: David Thompson and his wife Martha and Peter Thompson and his wife Lorraine; his grandchildren: Marcus, Sarah and her husband Shawn, and William; his great-grandchild Jack, and his nephew Harry Schaller.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020