Herman Francis Gorman Jr
Gorman, Herman Francis, Jr. died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 98.

He is survived by his beloved wife Alice (Carufel) Gorman. They were looking forward to celebrating their 78 wedding anniversary on June 11th. He is the father of Francis Gorman and his wife Donna Zagorski of West Dennis, MA, and Daughters Alice Brousseau and husband Joseph of Sarasota, FL, Dorothy Gorman and partner Diane Iemma of Johnston, RI, and son Gregory Gorman of Yarmouthport, MA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and his brother Donald Gorman and wife Sonya of Harwich, MA. He is predeceased by his sister Elsie, brothers Lester and Roy Gorman.

Herman was born and raised in Attleboro, MA son of the late Herman F. Sr. and Lucy (Trottier) Gorman. Mr. Gorman served in the Army during WW II. After his honorable discharge in 1946 he returned home and went to work for the Attleboro Fire Department for the next 30 years retiring in 1976. As his second career he became a licensed Realtor in Attleboro and on Cape Cod.

He was a long time member of the Attleboro Elks. He also enjoyed being by the water fishing, shellfishing, reading, and especially riding his bicycle to the pier at Gray's Beach. Family gatherings and traveling were also an important part of his life.

As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people, memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a charity of your choice in his memory would be appreciated.



For more information and online memorial please visit www. ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.
