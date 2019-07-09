Herman William Smith (Bill) went to his Lord on July 2, 2019. A memorial service was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville, AL with Brother Mike Phillips officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. A visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service.



He was born to Donald and Gertrude Smith (Dufek) on November 6, 1935 in Connersville, IN. Bill was the husband of Betty A. (Watz) Smith who passed away on February 4, 2009 and the brother of Sandra (Sandy) Munson who passed away on August 29, 2018.



He is survived by his children, Mare Smith, VA; Michael Smith and his wife Lois (Hebert) Smith, AL; and Malinda (Smith) Olson and husband Steve Olson, FL. He had four grandchildren, Katie (Smith) Moody (Eric Moody); Alex Olson, Samantha Smith, and Scott Olson.



Bill served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Once he left the service, he began his career in the Jewelry Industry. He worked at Balfour for over forty years and ended his career at Masters of Design in Attleboro, MA after ten years.



Bill was a loving and caring person who will be missed greatly by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. 521 Trade Center Street, Montgomery, AL 36108 Published in Sun Chronicle on July 9, 2019