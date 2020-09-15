1/
Hilda Marie (Rowe-Johnson) Peters
1929 - 2020
Hilda Marie (Rowe-Johnson) Peters, 91, of Attleboro, MA, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Garden Place Healthcare in Attleboro, MA where she had been a resident for the past ten years. She was the beloved wife of the late Adolphe J. Peters who died on September 12, 1999.

Born in Albany, New York on May 2, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles Rowe-Johnson and the late Bulah Mae Rowe-Johnson. She was raised and educated in New York where she was a graduate of the Struben Art School. She resided in Attleboro since 1974.

Ms. Peters was a homemaker.

As a devout Catholic she lived a faith-based life, she was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Attleboro.

She took pride in caring for her home and had a lifelong love for animals.

Ms. Peters was an active member of a needlework club in New York.

She leaves two children: John J. Peters of Gardner, MA and Amy D. Peters of Columbia, CT. She also leaves nieces, nephews and many that considered her a friend.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Visitation on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 AM in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.

A committal service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:15 AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.

Her family would like to thank the Garden Place Healthcare staff for the love and care Hilda received over the past ten years.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ms. Peters, memorial donations may be made to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, 14 Cedar Rd, North Attleboro, MA 02763

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
